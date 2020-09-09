Students learn farming

School and college students in rural parts were exposed to farming through’Sunday Agriculture School’ programme at Siruganur village by Voice Trust.
There were classes on four Sundays guiding the students on the technique to grow plants, methods of recycling wastes for reusing as manure and as pest control and importance of nutritious food for healthy life.
The idea, according to organisers of the programme, was to encourage children to take part in agricultural activities along with their family members.
Thirty-seven children, who experimented with raising vegetable plants at their home surroundings, received certificates of participation at the valedictory function held on Wednesday.
Jecintha-Managing Trustee of Voice Trust gave a talk on sunstainable agriculture initiatives.
Thangasamy Tirupathi, resource person, explained that agriculture would be more viable when young and old people work together in the field.
Indirani Kannayan, President of Siruganur Panchayat, presented certificate of appreciation to the students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath