Students learn farming

School and college students in rural parts were exposed to farming through’Sunday Agriculture School’ programme at Siruganur village by Voice Trust.

There were classes on four Sundays guiding the students on the technique to grow plants, methods of recycling wastes for reusing as manure and as pest control and importance of nutritious food for healthy life.

The idea, according to organisers of the programme, was to encourage children to take part in agricultural activities along with their family members.

Thirty-seven children, who experimented with raising vegetable plants at their home surroundings, received certificates of participation at the valedictory function held on Wednesday.

Jecintha-Managing Trustee of Voice Trust gave a talk on sunstainable agriculture initiatives.

Thangasamy Tirupathi, resource person, explained that agriculture would be more viable when young and old people work together in the field.

Indirani Kannayan, President of Siruganur Panchayat, presented certificate of appreciation to the students.