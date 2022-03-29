Students learn basics of taxidermy

The taxidermy workshop in progress at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 29, 2022

Five-day course held for Zoology students in Jamal Mohamed College

A five-day workshop conducted by the Government museums of Pudukottai and Tiruchi recently at Jamal Mohamed College gave final year students of B. Sc Zoology a glimpse into taxidermy, a craft that has kept natural history repositories around the world filled with life-size specimens of animals and birds.

Taxidermy involves preparing, stuffing and then mounting the skin of the animal to create a lifelike effect. However, after the Wild Life (Protection) Act was passed in 1972, to curb trafficking in wild animals and derivative parts, taxidermy too saw a decline in India.

“We have 7,000 specimens of animals like the mongoose, African lion, and bear, most of them sourced from zoos; but most of the models pre-date 1972 because the Act has strict rules,” T. Balaraman, Grade I taxidermist at the Government Museum in Chennai told The Hindu.

Mr. Balaraman conducted the certificate short course with his colleague C. Pichaiyya, and Tiruchi Government Museum taxidermist C. Ayyasamy.

The three experts are the only taxidermists serving in Tamil Nadu’s government museums and hoped that the workshop would attract more students to look into the job prospects of the skill.

“Unlike earlier, government taxidermy jobs are open today only to those who have done a degree in Zoology. Since this is a government certificate course, students who attend such workshops will have an edge over others,” said Mr. Ayyasamy.

The workshop, attended by over 30 students, had modules in wet and dry preservation of specimens like chicken egg, fish, crab, and birds. Barring a few techniques, taxidermy has changed little since ancient Egyptians developed animal preservation methods using spices and oils.

“We use arsenic paste to treat the hide of the animal carcass to prevent fungal growth. For wet preservation, we use formaldehyde and borax. The stuffing inside the animal is made of the fibre of pulicha keerai (roselle or gongura). Only pure cotton thread can be used to stitch the skin back in the exact replica of the original. If made well, a dry model can last for a century, with regular maintenance,” said Mr. Ayyasamy.

