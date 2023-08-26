Students lay foundation for school building

August 26, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Five girls studying in the Government Higher Secondary School at Kuppadevan Panchayat in Sethubhavachatram Panchayat Union in Thanjavur district were in for a pleasant surprise when they were invited by Peravurani MLA N. Ashokkumar to lay the foundation for the construction of a building at their school on Saturday.

Presiding over the ceremony, Mr. Ashokkumar expressed his wish that the beneficiaries should also lay the foundation for the ₹81 lakh project for constructing four classrooms. Subsequently, the school authorities selected five students, Akshaya, Jayashree, Dharshani, Charubala and Rasika, to lay the foundation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.