Students lay foundation for school building

August 26, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Five girls studying in the Government Higher Secondary School at Kuppadevan Panchayat in Sethubhavachatram Panchayat Union in Thanjavur district were in for a pleasant surprise when they were invited by Peravurani MLA N. Ashokkumar to lay the foundation for the construction of a building at their school on Saturday.

Presiding over the ceremony, Mr. Ashokkumar expressed his wish that the beneficiaries should also lay the foundation for the ₹81 lakh project for constructing four classrooms. Subsequently, the school authorities selected five students, Akshaya, Jayashree, Dharshani, Charubala and Rasika, to lay the foundation.

