ADVERTISEMENT

Students launch Cubesat using helium balloon at Sirkazhi

February 05, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students launching Cubesat using a helium balloon at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of students from Subham Vidya Mandir in Sirkazhi and Kola Saraswathi Vaishnav Senior Secondary School in Chennai launched a Cubesat at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday.

According to a press release, over 50 students from both institutions, under the guidance of S. Ingersol, Scientist, Indian Space Research Organisation, and experts from private institutes, developed Cubesat to study air pressure, temperature variations and gases in the atmosphere.

A helium-filled balloon fitted with Global Positioning System gadgets and cameras was used to launch the satellite into the atmosphere from the school campus at Sirkazhi on Sunday. Sirkazhi MLA M. Panneerselvam, administrators and staff from both schools participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US