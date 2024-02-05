GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students launch Cubesat using helium balloon at Sirkazhi

February 05, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students launching Cubesat using a helium balloon at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district.

Students launching Cubesat using a helium balloon at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of students from Subham Vidya Mandir in Sirkazhi and Kola Saraswathi Vaishnav Senior Secondary School in Chennai launched a Cubesat at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday.

According to a press release, over 50 students from both institutions, under the guidance of S. Ingersol, Scientist, Indian Space Research Organisation, and experts from private institutes, developed Cubesat to study air pressure, temperature variations and gases in the atmosphere.

A helium-filled balloon fitted with Global Positioning System gadgets and cameras was used to launch the satellite into the atmosphere from the school campus at Sirkazhi on Sunday. Sirkazhi MLA M. Panneerselvam, administrators and staff from both schools participated.

