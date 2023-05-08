Students in Tiruchi finds NEET tough

May 08, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 7,799 candidates took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The exam which is conducted as an eligibility test to secure admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes was attended by 7,630 candidates. There were 169 absentees for the examination, which was held at 12 centres.

A section of candidates found the Physics and Chemistry component tough but was comfortable with Biology. R. Sandhya, a State Board student and first-time candidate, said, “Most of the questions in Physics were indirect and tricky, and Biology was easier. Preparing with the NCERT textbooks helped.”

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Srinithi, who took the exam for the second time said, “Physics part was tough and full of numerical questions. Though Biology was lengthy, it was very easy just like last year; otherwise, the exam was moderate.”

Candidates began assembling as early as 10 a.m. for the test which began at 2 p.m. and ended at 5.20 p.m. There were 200 questions of which students had to attend 180 for a total of 750 marks.

According to a source, candidates from a particular centre in Tiruchi were seen waiting in long queues due to a delay in recording the biometric attendance of the candidates.

Meanwhile, in the Ariyalur district, 2,078 candidates were enrolled for the exam which was conducted in three centres.