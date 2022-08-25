Students in rural parts a relieved lot as distribution of free bicycles commences 

The School Education Department has commenced distribution of free bicycles to higher secondary students of government schools in the district, much to the relief of those living in interior rural parts where bus services are either inadequate or nil.

The knocked-down parts are being assembled on the campuses and would be distributed once the bicycles are put together. "By convention, we invite the MLA of the respective constituency and to hand over the bicycles to the students," a headmaster said.

A total of 26,476 bicycles are to be distributed to the students in Tiruchi district for this academic year, as per official figures. According to the school heads, the bicycles being supplied this year seem to be sturdy.

Nevertheless, they have emphasised on conduct of service camps by the manufacturer at periodic intervals to obviate the need for economically backward students to incur expenditure on maintenance. Snapping of chains, for instance, is a common problem that causes much discomfiture for students, particularly girls, coming to school from distances as far as five to six kilometres, as is common in backward blocks in the district such as Thuraiyur and Manapparai, a senior teacher pointed out.

During 2020-21, as many as 6.35 lakh 11th standard students in government schools, government-aided schools and partly-aided schools received free bicycles.

Meanwhile, a section of the government school heads have emphasised on the need for the School Education Department to tweak eligibility of students for the free bicycle scheme, in order to avoid duplication of benefits accruing from the free bus pass scheme.

There are instances of students from places such as Lalgudi and Manapparai pursuing higher secondary studies in government-aided schools in the city. These students are entitled to bicycles which they receive, but, they utilise the free bus passes issued to them.

"Ideally, it has to be either free bus passes or free bicycles. This would help the government to cut down costs. The saved money could instead be utilised for strengthening builiding infrastructure and laboratories," a senior headmaster of a government school said.