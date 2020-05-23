Students get timely assistance from teacher

THANJAVUR

A group of 25 students from Enathi Karambai hamlet near Peravurani got timely assistance from their school teacher for preparing themselves for the SSLC public examinations.

According to locals, students of the Government High School at the village were preparing for the public examinations on their own and some of them found it difficult to revise the syllabus and get ready for the examinations as their academic calender was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On hearing the problem faced by the students, Thamizharasan (52) of Vadakadu village in Pudukottai district, working as a mathematics teacher in the school, came to their rescue by calling on them daily and helping them to prepare for the examinations.

Though Thamizharasan made it a practice to call on his school students taking up SSLC public examinations every year at their doorsteps and wish them good luck in the past, his timely help to revise the syllabus during the lockdown period was said to be of immense help to the students.