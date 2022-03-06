Students get nutritious breakfast thanks to sponsors

A group of philanthropists foot the bill for the breakfast served thrice a week

A group of philanthropists foot the bill for the breakfast served thrice a week

A group of philanthropists, some working abroad, have been sponsoring a nutritious breakfast for students of Panchayat Union Middle School at Avanathankottai West in Aranthangi union in Pudukottai district after learning that many of them skipped breakfast owing to their domestic situation and poor economic background.

All the 231 students -132 boys and 99 girls studying LKG to Class VIII- at the government school get a healthy breakfast thrice a week for the past two years. This includes ‘keppai Koozh’ (ragi porridge); ‘kambankoozh’ (pearl millet porridge); ‘paasi payaru payasam’ (moong dal kheer); ‘kondakadalai sundal’ (boiled chick peas); ‘sathu maavu kozhukattai’ (nutritous dumpling); ‘thinai maavu kozhukattai’ (foxtail millet dumpling; ‘uluthankanji’ (lentil porridge) and ‘pattaani sundal.’

The ISO-certified school which caters to the needs of students of six villages in and around Avanathankottai West has seven teachers.

Two years back, the initiative to serve breakfast at the school was started. There were only 73 students then. But the classes were suspended in early 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 when schools were shut, says S. Baskaran, the English teacher.

With schools reopening after relaxations announced by the State government, the group of philantharopists have resumed the initiative. “We found that many students skipped breakfast due to their poor economic background and also because their parents were labourers who go to work early in the day,” he said.

One of the parents of a student prepares the foodstuff which is brought to the school. The ingredients and the cooking charge is given to the parent. The plan is to serve the breakfast five days a week soon, he added.

Eating a healthy food in the morning would give the children energy and enable them to concentrate better in class, Mr. Baskaran said, adding that nutritious meal sponsored by the State government is served for lunch.