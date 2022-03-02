Students get first-hand account of functioning of police station

A group of students of a private school got a first-hand account of the functioning of a police station and that of the law enforcers during their visit to Mathur station in the district on Tuesday.

Around 100 students were taken to the station where they were welcomed by personnel manning the police station.

The students went around the station and were told about its functioning and the manner which the police personnel dealt with the issues that comes to their notice. During their interaction with the students, police officers of the station sought to remove fear among the young minds stating that a police station was just like any other government office and treat the personnel as their family members The students were told about the rank hierarchy in the police department and the functioning of the police station in ensuring maintenance of law and order and preventing crimes. They also learnt about crimes against women and cyber offences, said a police officer adding that the initiative was taken on the instruction of the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone.