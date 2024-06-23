Students gain insights on choosing their career at The Hindu Education Plus Career Guidance session

The Hindu Education Plus guidance programme organised by The Hindu in association with the Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology in Tiruchi on Sunday evoked an overwhelming response.

Inaugurating the well-attended event, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar advised the students not only to pursue their passion, but also to look for a field that offers career opportunities and job satisfaction. He urged them to strengthen their communication skills.

Career consultant and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi provided an insightful and interactive educational session on TNEA, JEE, and NEET choices.

Before choosing a course, Mr. Gandhi said, a candidate should know about the job opportunities, companies offering jobs, salary, skill sets required, and how long the career opportunities can be sustained.

For those seeking to pursue computer science, Mr. Gandhi said that though the course would have job opportunities, only those who acquire high skill sets will be able to excel as there would be more competition. “Learning high-performance computing, high throughput computing, quantum computing, prompt computing, supercomputing and so on would help,” he said.

For those seeking to pursue medicine, he suggested that they opt for government or government-aided self-financing colleges. He cautioned the students not to mention BDS courses while filling out choices in the application if they were not interested in the field.

Mr. Gandhi suggested that students should select the right institutions and courses that best align with their career goals. He said planning was the key and one should prepare a chart listing the courses and colleges they preferred before filling out choices in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions to avoid mistakes.

Before choosing an institute, one should check whether it had a National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, an A++ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Centre of Excellence programme, offers a foreign language course, which according to him is the need of the hour. “You should never compromise while choosing a college, especially for engineering courses such as mechanical and civil,” said Mr. Gandhi.

Apart from MBBS, Mr. Gandhi said that courses such as clinical embryology, fisheries science, and veterinary have huge job opportunities in future. While opportunities in nursing and pharmaceutical sciences are average. The session concluded with an interactive session where parents and students had their doubts cleared.

S. Vivek, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, was present.

An ambulance sponsored by Kauvery Hospital was stationed at the event venue.