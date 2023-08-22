ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Devarayaneri hit by lack of adequate bus services

August 22, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

They have to rely on lifts from strangers and delivery vehicles to reach their campuses on time

The Hindu Bureau

The poor frequency of buses at Narikuravar Colony in Devarayaneri has hit its residents hard, forcing them to hitch-hike rides from strangers or commercial delivery vehicles for their daily commute to work or school.

In this settlement of approximately 1,000 members of the Narikuravar community, school children are the most affected, as they have to wait on the highway to get a lift from passers-by or take the day off.

“If the children miss the 8.30 a.m. bus, they may not get to attend school that day because the next one comes only at 10 a.m., followed by another at noon. So they wait for milk vans or other delivery vehicles that are headed towards Thuvakudi or the toll booth, to find transport that can help them reach their schools in Tiruverumbur,” Esther John, a social worker at the colony, told The Hindu.

Ms. John said the return trip to the colony was somewhat easier for students who had access to school transport. “But the high school students who stay behind for special classes are again forced to ask for a lift from passing vehicles after dark. This is not safe.”

Parents waiting with their children near the highway bus stop on Tuesday appealed to transport authorities to increase the frequency of buses in the area so that the youngsters could attend school regularly.

