Students felicitated on completion of training in robotics at PMIST

March 02, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Winners of robotics training for schoolchildren held at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, a Deemed to be a University, Vallam, near here were felicitated on Saturday.

Delivering the presidential address at the event, university Vice-chancellor V. Ramachandran appreciated all the students from Tiruchi, Jayamkondam, and Vettikadu Periyar Matriculation Schools who took the training.

The awards and certificates were distributed to them by Thanjavur Mayor S. Ramanathan, according to a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT