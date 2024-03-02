Students felicitated on completion of training in robotics at PMIST

March 02, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Winners of robotics training for schoolchildren held at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, a Deemed to be a University, Vallam, near here were felicitated on Saturday.

Delivering the presidential address at the event, university Vice-chancellor V. Ramachandran appreciated all the students from Tiruchi, Jayamkondam, and Vettikadu Periyar Matriculation Schools who took the training.

The awards and certificates were distributed to them by Thanjavur Mayor S. Ramanathan, according to a release.