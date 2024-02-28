Students exposed to advanced technologies in banana cultivation

February 28, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students were exposed to recent developments in agricultural research, especially in banana cultivation, during the National Science Day celebrated by the National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) here on Wednesday.

Around 3,500 school and college students, banana farmers and other stakeholders from Tiruchi and neighbouring areas participated in the event during which they were showcased the research activities and achievements of the institute and the advanced technologies developed on various aspects of banana production.

The National Science Day was celebrated by the NRCB with the objective of promoting the recent developments in agricultural research particularly in banana to the students to create awareness among them.

A diverse range of banana, including the NRCB developed cultivars, popular cultivars, landraces, and wild germplasm lines, were displayed. Stalls offering various agricultural inputs, banana-based value-added products, tissue culture plants, and ornamental plants, were set up for the benefit of students and farmers.

Scientists and researchers of the institute explained advanced technologies developed in improvement, production, post-harvest, and protection sections. Videos showcasing banana technologies were also screened for the students.

R. Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, highlighted emerging fields like artificial intelligence, the use of drones and precision farming in agriculture, especially in banana farming.