Students encouraged to participate in greening project

The Tamil University has extended an opportunity to its students to raise trees on its campus under their respective names or under the names of their choice.

As per the proposal mooted and launched by the University on the World Earth Day, saplings would be distributed to all the students and space for planting the same would also be identified and allotted to them. All that the students have to do is to plant the sapling and maintain them till they complete their course at the University.

Disclosing this at the World Earth Day celebrations held on Friday, Vice Chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan called upon the students to participate in the green cover increasing project as their active participation would fetch them internal assessment marks.

Meanwhile, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver planted saplings on the Kunthavai Naacchiyar Government Arts College for Women campus on Friday as part of World Earth Day celebrations.