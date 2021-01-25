Tiruchirapalli

Students demand laptops

A group of about 40 girl students of some colleges squatted in front of the Collectorate here on Monday urging the State government to give laptops to them. Police sources said earlier the students presented a petition to this effect. The students claimed that they were not given laptops when they completed Plus Two during 2017-18 and wanted it now. They dispersed after police intervened.

