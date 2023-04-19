Students Council to collect and donate books to government schools

April 19, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Students Council of Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, in Thanjavur district, has embarked on an ambitious programme of collecting books and donating them to government schools in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts.

Disclosing this to press reporters at PMIST, Vallam, on Wednesday, S. Velusami, vice-chancellor, said the council had decided to observe World Book and Copyright Day 2023 by collecting books that would be useful to school students and donating them to the government schools in the four districts where the Periyar Group of Educational Institutions functioned.

Book collection centres had been set up for the purpose at PMIST and Periyar Polytechnic College at Vallam, Periyar Community College for Continuing Education near New Bus Stand in Thanjavur and Periyar Matriculation School, Sillathur, Vettikadu, in Thanjavur district, Periyar Padippagam, Panagal Road, Tiruvarur, in Tiruvarur district, Periyar Educational Campus, Sundar Nagar, Tiruchi, in Tiruchi district and Periyar Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Jayamkondam, in Ariyalur district.

Interested students and the general public can deposit general knowledge books, school books and competitive examination books at the collection centres before April 20 so that they could be donated to the government schools in the four districts through the district administration and District Education Departments on April 21, Mr. Velusami said.