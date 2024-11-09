ADVERTISEMENT

Students cautioned against drug addiction

Published - November 09, 2024 10:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, along with Collector M. Pradeep, and Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, distributes badges at an anti-drug awareness campaign in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An anti-drug awareness campaign on the theme ‘Drug-Free Tiruchi‘ was held in the city on Saturday.  

The event was conducted by the Prohibition and Excise Department and saw the attendance of several school and college students and “anti-drug champions” from schools across the district. They were addressed by former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu. 

In his key-note speech, Mr. Anbu highlighted the dangers of several types of drug addiction. He also underlined the ways in which society can help the individual struggling with drug addiction. 

He spoke of the subtle dangers and relative ease with which one becomes a drug addict, either to nicotine or online shopping. “One must not fall into a life of suffering and agony for a few fleeting moments of pleasure,” he said. 

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, District Revenue Officer R. Rajalakshmi, and Commissioner of Police N. Kamini spoke. 

