 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students cautioned against drug addiction

Published - November 09, 2024 10:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, along with Collector M. Pradeep, and Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, distributes badges at an anti-drug awareness campaign in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, along with Collector M. Pradeep, and Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, distributes badges at an anti-drug awareness campaign in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An anti-drug awareness campaign on the theme ‘Drug-Free Tiruchi‘ was held in the city on Saturday.  

The event was conducted by the Prohibition and Excise Department and saw the attendance of several school and college students and “anti-drug champions” from schools across the district. They were addressed by former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu. 

In his key-note speech, Mr. Anbu highlighted the dangers of several types of drug addiction. He also underlined the ways in which society can help the individual struggling with drug addiction. 

He spoke of the subtle dangers and relative ease with which one becomes a drug addict, either to nicotine or online shopping. “One must not fall into a life of suffering and agony for a few fleeting moments of pleasure,” he said. 

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, District Revenue Officer R. Rajalakshmi, and Commissioner of Police N. Kamini spoke. 

Published - November 09, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.