Student’s body retrieved from Anicut canal

THANJAVUR

12 October 2020 23:44 IST

Fire and Rescue Service personnel on Monday retrieved the body of Nithish, 19, of Manojipatti from Grand Anicut Canal near the bridge at Reddypalayam.

According to police, the deceased, pursuing technical education in Government ITI at Thanjavur, went for a swim with his friends in the canal on Sunday evening. He and his friend, Hariharan, 18, of Manojipatti drifted in the flowing water and reportedly drowned.

Their friends immediately alerted Nithish and Hariharan’s families and the police control room. Subsequently, police personnel from Medical College Police Station and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and began search for the drowned students. It was suspended late on Sunday.

When the search resumed on Monday, fire service personnel located the body of Nithish near Reddypalayam bridge. The search for Hariharan was continuing, police said.