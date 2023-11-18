HamberMenu
Students battle against substandard food, poor hygiene at Govt. BC Hostel for Boys in Tiruchi

Students complain of insufficient food being served and lack of adequate number of staff to take care of cooking and housekeeping; they also say getting drinking water and hot water is a major challenge

November 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
The Government Backward Classes Welfare Hostel for Boys at Crawford in Tiruchi.

The Government Backward Classes Welfare Hostel for Boys at Crawford in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Poor quality of food, lack of hygiene, inadequate water supply and absence of proper security arrangement are some of the main problems faced by students at a government hostel in Tiruchi.

The Government Backward Classes Welfare Hostel for Boys at Crawford is home to around 250 students hailing from different parts of Tamil Nadu and studying in various educational institutions in the city.

Earlier, the hostel for girls functioned here. In 2021, a new building for girls hostel was constructed to replace the dilapidated old structure. However, in August 2022, the hostel was allotted to boys as there was higher enrolment of boys than girls.

At present, the hostel has three blocks for schoolchildren and college students, including medicos. There are about 100 students in each block of the college wing and 50 in the school wing.

According to students, there are shortcomings in the quality and quantity of food served at the hostel. “Meals are not provided on time and the quantity served is not enough. Unhygienic food in the mess is a major problem here. Because of this, we are forced to eat outside, which burns a hole in our pockets,” said a college student staying at the hostel.

Another common concern is the unhygienic toilets with frequent clogs. “Hygiene is a major issue in hostels, especially in toilets and bathrooms, which stink. We face difficulty in getting adequate water,” said another student. “Drinking water and hot water facilities are insufficient,” he said.

Further, students complained that there was inadequate number of cooks, shortage of housekeeping staff and security guards at the hostel. As of now, there is only one cook in each hostel to cater to the needs of the inmates.

Students said they raised these issues with the officials last month, but to no avail. “We staged a protest last week to draw the attention of the officials to the terrible condition in the hostel and submitted a petition to the Collector seeking immediate action,” he said.

A senior official said steps would be taken to address the issues raised by the students.

