Students are a nation’s asset: Governor

Governor R.N. Ravi has called upon the students to bear in mind that they are an asset of the nation.

Speaking at an event got up to launch the Institution Development Plan of the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a deemed to be university, at Thirumalaisamudhram near here on Saturday, Mr. Ravi said it was not just them or their family that mattered but also the nation.

“Each one should ponder over the question what I did for the building of the nation. The answer to this question will give meaning and purpose to your life,” he said.

Stating that institutions shaped the destiny of a country by referring to the role played by the Institute of Advanced Study, Princeton, New Jersey in making the U.S. a super power after World War II, Mr. Ravi said institutional vision and individual goals must align with the national mission.

Earlier, the Governor declared open Anusandhan Kendra III and IV, a 2.25 lakh sq. ft. research and innovation facility constructed at a cost of ₹60 crores on SASTRA premises.

