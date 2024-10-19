GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students are a nation’s asset: Governor

Institutions shape the destiny of a country, says R.N. Ravi while launching institution development plan of SASTRA University

Published - October 19, 2024 10:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi has called upon the students to bear in mind that they are an asset of the nation.

Speaking at an event got up to launch the Institution Development Plan of the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a deemed to be university, at Thirumalaisamudhram near here on Saturday, Mr. Ravi said it was not just them or their family that mattered but also the nation.

“Each one should ponder over the question what I did for the building of the nation. The answer to this question will give meaning and purpose to your life,” he said.

Stating that institutions shaped the destiny of a country by referring to the role played by the Institute of Advanced Study, Princeton, New Jersey in making the U.S. a super power after World War II, Mr. Ravi said institutional vision and individual goals must align with the national mission.

Earlier, the Governor declared open Anusandhan Kendra III and IV, a 2.25 lakh sq. ft. research and innovation facility constructed at a cost of ₹60 crores on SASTRA premises.

Published - October 19, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.