Students and agriculture officials grapple with logistical, technical issues during digital crop survey

Students from agricultural colleges across the State, enlisted to support a large-scale digital crop survey, are facing inadequate resources, safety issues and academic disruptions as they work under challenging conditions in remote areas.

Tasked with implementing the Union government’s AGRISTACK initiative, these students encounter logistical hurdles including lack of travel allowances, insufficient sanitation facilities and extended late-night travel.

The State government initially assigned the survey to Village Administrative Officers. However, a few months ago, the responsibility was transferred to Agriculture Department officials after VAO associations raised workload concerns. Due to staff shortages within the Agriculture Department, the government enlisted the students under official supervision, placing considerable strain on both the students and the department staff during the crucial samba planting season.

Over 40 agricultural college students affiliated to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and private institutions have been reassigned to conduct the survey through ‘Crop Survey’ mobile App.

The survey initiative aims to replace manual assessments with e-Adangal records, centralising farmer data linked to land records and geo-referenced maps for accurate output tracking.

“No travel allowance is given to us. Every day, we have to return to our college for safety reasons before heading home, which means we reach home late at night,” said a second-year student from a private college in a delta district. “During the survey, there are also no proper bathroom facilities for us.” she added.

In a Tiruchi block a few days ago, a first-year undergraduate student mistakenly selected an incorrect land type option while conducting a digital crop survey using the ‘Crop Survey’ app. After informing the Assistant Agricultural Officers (AAOs) and the Assistant Director of Horticulture (ADH), the student discovered that they could not correct the error due to restricted access permissions within the app. Even the district’s Joint Director of Agriculture lacks the authority to make such adjustments, requiring any issues to be escalated to the head office in Chennai.

“In a worst-case scenario, if a student chooses not to report an error, it could go unnoticed due to lack of a cross-checking mechanism,” a source from the Agriculture Department noted, highlighting challenges in the ongoing State wide digital crop survey.

“When accessing the crop survey app, the app displays the survey number of the land along with the village name, allowing students to fill in details about land status, cultivated crops, estimated harvest time, and a photo. However, there is no correction or update mechanism at the ground level. The app only indicates the amount of land surveyed, not the specifics of the data recorded”, said an Assistant Director (Agriculture).

Another official remarked, “The allocation of funds by the central government to states implementing this survey seems to be the primary reason for the sudden large-scale exercise. We don’t know the actual purpose of this survey, and no revenue officials at the district level are involved in the process. The legal validity of the e-Adangal can be challenged. Our officials are unclear about the rationale behind this digitalisation drive. ”

In delta districts, officials expressed concerns about the impact on their routine duties. “Almost no one is in the office as we’re out in the field with students. With samba cultivation beginning, farmers are seeking advice and special scheme information. After two weeks, when we return, there will be a significant backlog,” said a Joint Director.

An AAO from Pudukkottai described Saturday’s challenges, saying, “It took around four hours with students as the app had glitches and even deleted upon opening. I manage 10 revenue villages, and supervising these students is affecting my regular work.”

Former TNAU Vice-Chancellor K. Ramasamy noted, “Over 40 affiliated and private agriculture colleges have closed for nearly 20 days to conduct this survey, with notice given only at the last moment. Once classes resume, teachers will have to rush through the syllabus, and semester exams, usually scheduled for November, will be postponed. The technical nature of the survey adds little to students’ learning.”

In districts with agriculture colleges, local students are involved in the survey, but in areas like Chengalpattu or Kancheepuram, students from nearby colleges must travel. Many colleges lack adequate transportation, and even when buses are available, they often cannot accommodate all students, presenting particular challenges for female students who must arrange their own transport, added Mr.Ramasamy.

State Commissioner of Agriculture L. Subramanian, when contacted, said helplines had been notified for officers to flag errors by giving specific survey number. “Student safety is a priority. While this is a pilot project, there is potential for compensating students per survey they complete, though no funds have been sanctioned for this yet. We have also issued clear instructions that regular duties in the Agriculture Department should not be disrupted. Regarding app glitches, we are seeing improvements daily and expect the app to run smoothly soon. We believe this initiative will provide a long-term solution in obtaining e-Adangal records, which will be a great support for farmers,” he said.

