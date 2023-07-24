Students advised to be consistent in their practice

July 24, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Being a successful leader requires one to know where one is headed, and where one needs to go, said chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, as he interacted with students of Santhanam Vidyalaya at ‘Leadership Through Sports’ programme on Monday.

Recalling his own journey into the world of competitive chess, Mr. Anand said that most of his early years were spent in a ‘structured life’ with a timetable that revolved around games at the Tal Chess Club in Chennai.

He shared some tips on leadership that could work from the perspective of both sport and life.

“Though I used to play many five-minute games at the club, it took a long time for me to become a decent competitive player,” said Mr. Anand, who became the first Asian to win a world chess title (the 1987 FIDE World Junior Championship), at the age of 17 years.

He advised students to be consistent in their practice, because the hard work would eventually pay off. “I have never enjoyed failure, but it can be useful as a learning experience, and a means to correct your past mistakes. When you are always successful, you begin to take it for granted,” he said.

Mr. Anand also spoke on the importance of cultivating good habits. “Being friendly has to be a natural habit, that will help you to meet people who can point you in the right direction. So try and make friends wherever you go,” he said.

A mosaic portrait of Viswanathan Anand made with 1,400 tiles taken from Rubik’s cubes was unveiled at the function.

K. Chandrasekharan, chief executive officer of Santhanam Vidhyalaya, spoke.