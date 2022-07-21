Student writes to Legal Services Committee seeking restoration of bus service

A Class 7 student of Dhanabakiyam Nataraj Government Higher Secondary School has written to the Taluk Legal Services Committee for restoration of bus service to his village in Thuraiyur.

S. Monish, a resident of Narasingapuram village, wrote a letter to committee chairman and Sub Judge M. Jaisankar asking for his assistance in restoration of the bus service that was suspended after a bridge in Ottampatti village collapsed a few years ago.

According to Gnana Jyothi, principal of the school, the student sent the letter in his own interest to seek a solution to the never-ending issue. “Most of the students from the village rely on public transportation, and they face difficulty reaching school on time. This situation urged Monish to come forward and write to the committee,’ she said.

In his letter, Monish complained that the absence of bus service was making it difficult for him, his friends, and other students from the village to get to school. There was only one morning bus, which was always packed, and students risked their life by commuting on it. He also mentioned that other villagers were also facing difficulty due to the absence of bus service.

Responding to his letter, Mr. Jaisankar ordered the Thuraiyur TNSTC depot to restore the bus service to Narasingapuram village during school timings as a gesture of honouring the Right to Education of children.

The Sub Judge also visited the boy in his school and rewarded him with a book as a token of appreciation for being socially responsible at a very young age, the school teacher said.