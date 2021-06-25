Student writes to CM seeking access to extra-curricular activities

M.V. Mahapatanjali.

A young student of the Panchayat Union Middle School, Koppampatti has written a letter to the Chief Minister and the School Education Minister seeking their intervention in conducting extra-curricular classes in rural government schools. These classes would provide an all-around development for the students, the child said.

M.V. Mahapatanjali, a Class 5 student, took it upon himself to convey the needs of the students in Koppampatti, Thuraiyur after attending various Grama Sabha meetings. "My father is a regular attendee and I would accompany him to these meetings and see people voicing out their problems and seeking resolution. I realised that the Chief Minister is our representative and I could express our needs to him," he said.

He wrote a letter addressed to the CM asking for smart classes in their classrooms and regular classes for music, dance, arts, and yoga among others. "These classes would create a happy environment and would allow us to learn things other than our syllabus," Mahapatanjali said. He said that it was the arts which would allow children to showcase their hidden talents. "While we all study well, each student might have a special skill which goes unrecognised," he added. Mahapatanjali hopes to receive a positive response from the ministers.

His father, M. Venkatesan, a junior training officer at an Industrial Training Institute, encouraged Mahapatanjali to write to the CM. "I see parents taking hefty loans to enrol their children to private schools solely for access to extra-curricular activities. Why can't our government schools provide it to the children?" he asked.

Through these classes, the students would learn how to interact with the outside world, Mr. Venkatesan said. "Once they meet a police officer, a collector and interact with them, the children would be able to see them and seek inspiration from them," he said.