Student with special needs bags first prize at Kalai Thiruvizha

December 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Y. Sanjai, a child with special needs studying in Class 11 at the Government Higher Secondary School at Ayyampalayam in Tiruchi district, bagged the first prize in digital art at the State-level competition, ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ organised by the State Education Department.

In the cultural and art competition held on November 21 and 22 here, Mr. Sanjai was awarded the first prize for his digital art on child safety and was given the ‘Kalaiarasan’ award. He is among the 20 students, who were selected to go on an educational tour abroad next year, along with teachers and officials from the School Education department.

The student excelled in the digital art competition with the guidance of his teachers, G. Muthamilselvan and Nirmala Mary. He secured first place in both the block and district-level competitions.

“Though Sanjai is a student with learning disabilities, he shows interest in visual arts and participates in all the drawing and painting competitions held in our school. He was confident of winning the State-level finals,” said E. Rajeshwari, Headmistress of the school.

The “Kalai Thiruvizha” was launched in 2022 to provide a platform for government schoolchildren to display their talent. Students from Classes 6 to 12 took part in various art and culture events, including elocution, poetry recital, poetry and essay writing, mimicry, drawing, digital art, clay-modelling, photography, drama, singing and dancing.

The first prize winners in each competition were qualified to compete at the State-level and the top 20 winners at the State-level were selected to go on an educational tour abroad. Awards titled ‘Kalaiarasan’ and ‘Kalaiarasi’ were given to winners at the State-level competition, said an official of the department.

