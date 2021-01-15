Student sets up cyber security service company

Student G.S. Pragadeesh was honoured by Tiruvarur SP M. Durai.

15 January 2021 19:07 IST

TIRUVARUR

A Plus Two student of Mannargudi was appreciated by Tiruvarur district police for successfully setting up a cyber security service company at Mannargudi.

G.S. Pragadeesh, son of Gurumoorthy and Selvi of Singaraveludaiyar Street, Mannargudi, studying at a private school in Mannargudi, developed interest in cyber security concepts and started reading articles and books relating to cyber security two years ago.

Subsequently, he expressed his wish to set up a cyber security company as a start-up venture at Mannargudi to his father who had extended full support to his son to get his ambition fulfilled. In April 2020, Pragadeesh set up his company – Dark Fort Private Limited at Mannargudi and had offered cyber security solutions to more than 27 companies so far.

On coming to know about Pragadeesh’s company and his service to check cyber crime attacks, the Tiruvarur district police decided to honour the young IT-sector entrepreneur. Pragadheesh was invited to the district police headquarters at Tiruvarur on Friday where the Superintendent of Police, M.Durai congratulated him.