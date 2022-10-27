Student injured as cement roof plaster in school falls

Dayalan (15), a 10th-standard student at the Government Higher Secondary School, Srivanchiyam in Nannilam taluk, Tiruvarur district, sustained injuries after a portion of the cement roof plastering fell on him at the school premises on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place just before the commencement of regular classes at the school while the injured student was walking along the corridor of the building said to be three-decades old.

Immediately, he was rushed to the Government hospital at Nannilam for treatment, sources added.