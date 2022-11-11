Student induction programme conducted for 1,250 freshers at Bharathidasan University

About 1,250 newly-admitted students of Bharathidasan University took part in a five-day induction programme in four batches that culminated on Friday.

The students acclimatised themselves with the academic environment in the main and Khajamalai campuses.

The Student Induction Programme being a mandatory exercise by the University Grants Commission to make the freshers comfortable with the environment, the freshers were exposed to the facilities available in the University, M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, said.

The programme would pave way for the students to utilise the resources optimally, L. Ganesan, Registrar, said.

R. Raja Govindasamy, Former Principal, Thiagarajar College, Madurai; P. Natarajan, Professor and Head, Department of Commerce, Pondicherry University; S. Iyyampillai, former Senior Professor of Economics, Bharathidasan University, and S. Theenathayalan, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Economics and Centre for Research in Economics, The Madura College, addressed the students on an array of topics.

The students were also briefed on activities of various cells/centres such as Anti-Drug Committee, Anti- Ragging, Anti-Sexual Harassment, ICC, NSS, NCC, Green and Clean Initiative, Youth Red Cross, and Placement,

Mentor-mentee sessions were conducted by the respective departments. The common facilities they visited included library, University Informatics Centre, Physical Education Centre, and Yoga Centre

Motivational videos were screened on all the five days, M. Selvam, Coordinator, BDU SIP-2022, said.