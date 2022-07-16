Tiruchirapalli

Student found dead in Ariyalur

Staff Reporter ARIYALUR July 16, 2022 16:17 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 16:17 IST

A 19-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Ariyalur on Saturday, on the eve of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). She was was preparing to write the test a second time.

N. Nishanthi, daughter of Natarajan and Uma, could not clear NEET last year and was preparing for the examination until late on Friday, police sources said. When her parents went to wake her up in the morning, they found her dead. Police sent the body to the government hospital for autopsy. There was no suicide note.

Earlier, she was undergoing coaching for NEET at a private centre, her family said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.)

