Student ends life

THANJAVUR

05 February 2022 20:19 IST

Police are investigating the cause of death by suicide of a class 12 student at Orathanadu on Friday.

According to police, the schoolgirl was found dead at her house at Paruthiyappar Kovil village after sending messages to her friends saying she was planning to end her life.

Subsequently, her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. On hearing about the death of the schoolgirl, Orathanadu police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar, the girl’s uncle, lodged a complaint with Orathanadu police stating that his brother’s daughter had taken this extreme step since she was scolded by a teacher in the presence of her classmates recently.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).