Student drowns

August 03, 2022 20:46 IST

A 16-year old school student drowned in the Caurvery river on Tuesday

According to sources, C. Mukesh Kumar of Jeeva Nagar, who was studying Plus Two in a government school on Madurai road, had gone to Chinthamani to take bath in the Cauvery river. He is said to have been caught in the strong current and drowned.

On information, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a drive to rescue him. His body was retrieved after a 10-hour search near Odathurai. A case had been registered.