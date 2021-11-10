Struggle of residents in low-lying localities to access essentials continues

photo: M. Moorthy

TIRUCHI: The struggle of residents in some of the most affected localities in the city to access essentials continues as rainwater has not receded even after three days. Flushing out stagnant water from inside compounds is already an ordeal.

At Fatima Nagar, along the banks of the Uyyakondan in Woraiyur, the residents are yet to receive any help. While the Tiruchi City Corporation began work to pump out water from the entrance of the locality near Vekkaliamman Temple, water continued to flow in from the other side.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Prasad, a resident said that in over 72 hours, no help had reached them. The association is providing water cans, milk packets and meals. Not one person has turned up to inspect the situation, he said. Here, water continued to be knee-deep and homes on the ground floor continued to be water-logged.

The residents had alerted the civic body on the day of Deepavali, to which they received no response. "We told them to stack sandbags along the banks so water would not flow into the residential areas, but nobody paid any heed as it was festival time," he said.

The roads of Fathima Nagar were already in a sorry state prior to the rains and things have gone from bad to worse. There is no way to go out to buy medicines unless we wade through the water, S. Rosamma, a senior citizen said. She had to contact her son, who lives elsewhere to deliver it to her house.

The situation was no better in Lingam Nagar, Wins Anbu Avenue and surrounding areas where waist-deep water was yet to recede. The residents in these localities said that the civic body must take active measures to remove encroachments along the water bodies. "We had to compel the revenue officials to take action. We are forced to wade through the water to purchase all items. Children live here and require milk, it is a difficult situation," a resident said.

Another resident urged the officials to take note of the inundated localities and bring about a permanent solution. "Monsoons in Tamil Nadu will continue till December. We cannot handle another similar situation. People could become susceptible to infections, allergies," they said.

