Strong winds damage banana plantations in Andhanallur

Gusty winds followed by rain on late Friday evening felled several banana plants in Andhanallur block, said farmers.

Ayalai Siva Suriyan, the district secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam said, “Several farmers from villagers in Pettavaithalai, Sirugamani, Perugamani, Thiruparaithurai, Analai, Pulivalam, Kodiyalam and Thiruchendurai have said that their banana plants have been destroyed due to the gusty winds. We expect the district administration to step up and help the farmers as they have lost their income because of this.”

Horticulture department officials would conduct a survey to estimate the loss and a report will be sent to the State government, said sources in the district administration.