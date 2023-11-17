ADVERTISEMENT

Strong cooperative movement is a must for inclusive growth, says Minister

November 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributing awards to best performing societies at a function held to mark the Cooperative Week in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday said that a strong cooperative movement is crucial for the development of villages.

Speaking at the 70th Cooperative Week celebrations here, Mr. Mahesh said the cooperative societies and the primary agricultural credit societies had been acting as a bridge in implementing government schemes for the development of agriculture and farmers. Most farmers depended on credit cooperative societies for crop loans. The staff members should rise to the occasion in delivering the goods, he said.

Mr. Mahesh said that crop loans to the tune of ₹355 crore had been disbursed to 73,454 farmers in the district till October 31 from April 1 this year. Similarly, 15,134 farmers had been disbursed livestock maintenance loans to the tune of ₹47.65 crore. The cooperative societies would continue to extend crop loans to farmers.

The Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been working hard for the overall growth of the State. The contribution of cooperative societies was a must for ensuring inclusive growth of all, including farmers and those living in rural areas.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Joint Registrar of Cooperatives T. Jayaraman and senior officials participated.

Earlier, Mr. Mahesh distributed awards to the best performing societies in the district.

CONNECT WITH US