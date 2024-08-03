ADVERTISEMENT

Strive to develop indigenous technology to make the country self-sufficient, students told

Published - August 03, 2024 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General of CSIR, urges young Indians to cultivate a start-up culture and critically assess the sustainability of such ventures and pursue innovative ideas

The Hindu Bureau

Sneha Ann Reji, receiving President’s Medal (for Overall Highest CGPA in B.Tech, CSE) from N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), at the convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The importance of nurturing indigenous ideas to ensure that developmental projects is both locally relevant and globally competent, said N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

“Graduates should take it as a challenge to develop an indigenous technology in a key field as a tribute to their institute and their country,” she said speaking at the convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Saturday.

“In the geopolitical conditions of our times, we cannot depend on any other country for any other technology or livelihood-related requirements,” Ms. Kalaiselvai said.

She urged young Indians to cultivate a start-up culture and critically assess the sustainability of such ventures. Although many start-ups faced the challenge of sustaining themselves, she asked graduates to keep up the pursuit of innovative ideas.

Ms. Kalaiselvi said it was encouraging to see the growing number of students opting for postgraduate studies as also their higher rate of job placements.

A total of 2,173 graduands received their degrees at the 20th convocation. The President’s Medal for the highest overall cumulative grade point average (CGPA) was awarded to Sneha Ann Reji of B. Tech, Computer Science and Engineering. Institute medals were presented to nine B.Tech., one B. Arch., 23 M. Tech., four M. Sc, and one each of M. Arch., MCA, MBA, and M.A. graduands.

NIT-T director G. Aghila detailed the initiatives undertaken for implementing National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the institute.

