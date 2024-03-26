Stringent election norms rob cab operators of their business

March 26, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Stringent norms of the Election Commission in hiring vehicles have put the brakes on cab services in Tiruchi.

Hired cars and vans had been the integral parts of the electioneering of political parities and candidates. The demand for vehicles would go up sharply during the election campaign. The candidates would invariably book vehicles for the entire season well in advance to span out vehicles in different areas to canvass votes. But there seems to be no demand for cars and vans for electioneering in Tiruchi so far.

According to a rough estimate, there are about 10,000 vans and 40,000 rental cars in Tiruchi. They would be in great demand during the period of filing of nominations. But only a few vans and cars were hired by the political parties since the filing of nominations on March 20.

“Except for a few cab operators, most of them have not received business since the beginning of the election process. The season is so dull,” says K. Dhanabal, a cab operator in Srirangam.

Cab operators are of the view that stringent norms of the Election Commission were the main reasons for the poor demand for rental vehicles during the poll season. They said that the vehicles being hired by the candidates would have to receive permission with the election officials. They had to be approached well in advance to fulfil the requirements. Moreover, the vigil maintained by the officials on the expenditures had also forced the candidates to minimise the usage of hired vehicles for campaigning.

“Several own cars are rented out for the campaign. It also prevents our business. The authorities should ensure that only taxis should be hired by the political parties,” says another cab operator in Srirangam.