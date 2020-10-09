Unions defer strike plan

Following a conciliation meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) on Friday, federations of defence employee unions have deferred their indefinite strike planned from October 12 opposing corporatisation of the defence production units.

A joint circular issued by All India Defence Employees' Federation, Indian National Defence Workers’ Federation, and Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh said the Department of Defence Production has agreed at the meeting that pending conciliation, the government will not proceed with the process of corporatisation of ordnance factories in accordance with Section 33(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Accordingly, the proposed indefinite strike planned from October 12 is hereby deferred," the circular said, advising unions at the factory level to conduct gate meetings on October 10 or October 12 to apprise employees about the outcome of conciliation proceedings.