Strict implementation of reservation for persons with disabilities sought

Published - November 23, 2024 05:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Rights of Persons With Disabilities and RTI Activists Team – Tamil Nadu, has sought strict implementation of reservation for persons with disabilities in direct recruitment for the posts of salesmen and assistants in fair price shops operated by the cooperatives in Tamil Nadu, for which applications have already been called for.

In a memorandum addressed to the State government, RPWD and RTI AT – Tamil Nadu president Sundara Vimalanathan of Swamimalai pointed out that as per provisions of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 PWDs were entitled to 4% reservation in government jobs.

Stating that around 3,300 posts were to be filled through direct recruitment process, he demanded that 4% of the total posts should be allocated to PWD candidates and should be filled as per law.

