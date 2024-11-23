 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Strict implementation of reservation for persons with disabilities sought

Published - November 23, 2024 05:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Rights of Persons With Disabilities and RTI Activists Team – Tamil Nadu, has sought strict implementation of reservation for persons with disabilities in direct recruitment for the posts of salesmen and assistants in fair price shops operated by the cooperatives in Tamil Nadu, for which applications have already been called for.

In a memorandum addressed to the State government, RPWD and RTI AT – Tamil Nadu president Sundara Vimalanathan of Swamimalai pointed out that as per provisions of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 PWDs were entitled to 4% reservation in government jobs.

Stating that around 3,300 posts were to be filled through direct recruitment process, he demanded that 4% of the total posts should be allocated to PWD candidates and should be filled as per law.

Published - November 23, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.