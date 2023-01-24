ADVERTISEMENT

Strict implementation of helmet rule from Republic Day

January 24, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police department has warned of stern action against violators of helmet rule in Thanjavur district from January 26.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat said the loss of lives could be prevented by wearing headgear while riding two-wheelers. He cited the accident statistics of a total of 2,217 road accidents reported last year in which 537 were killed and 2,327 sustained injuries.

The traffic police had begun booking violators of the helmet rule in Thanjavur and major towns in the district from January 23 and issued challans to the offenders directing them to pay a fine ₹1,000 either online or at the court.

