‘Strict certification of films need of the hour’

August 27, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Indian Psychiatric Society Tamil Nadu Chapter has suggested the issuance of ‘A’ certification for films having scenes of violence as the visual media has a greater impact on the younger generation.

Talking to reporters at Thanjavur on Sunday, the IPS Tamil Nadu Chapter president, C.Panneer Selvan said that showing either the hero or the villain on the screen with blood stains on them in order to exhibit the valour or aggressiveness of those characters sowed a wrong impression in the minds of children.

As they grow up on certain they tend to enact or replicate the violent scenes they watched on the silver screen on some occasions without realising the negative impact of such actions on their future, said Dr.Panneer Selvan.

Pointing out that the family environment they have been brought up, friends circle, education opportunities, and last but not least the problem of availability of toxic substances also play a crucial role in the psychiatric behaviour of children particularly adolescents, he said that the Society has decided to organise awareness camps at schools and colleges to help pupil maintain good mental health condition.

