Stress on safety at industrial units

As part of Environmental Awareness Month, BHEL-iruchi conducted a quiz programme, a special lecture on water conservation, and a pattimandram (debate) on safety awareness, inviting campus school students on Saturday.

Siddharthan, Additional Director, Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi, the chief guest, said industrial organisations must have clear policies and enforce them among their employees to imbibe safety as a culture. Every employee must be sensitised to the policies and procedures pertaining to safety and observe them without deviation, in the interest of safeguarding precious human lives and valuable company assets, he said.

Mr. Siddharthan distributed prizes to winners of various competitions along with I. Kamalakkannan, General Manager, Boiler Shops.