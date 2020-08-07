Stress on jobs for T.N. youth in railway workshop

Cadre of CPI (M) and other organisations staging a demonstration in Tiruchi on Friday.

07 August 2020 18:30 IST

TIRUCHI

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other organisations staged an agitation in front of the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here on Friday in support of their charter of demands.

The agitators, numbering around 150 carried placards, containing their demands and raised slogans also demanding the Centre and the railway administration to accord priority for wards of retired railwaymen in employment in railways.

The agitation was conducted in the wake of railway workshop taking up verification of certificates of over 500 candidates mostly from various North Indian States who were selected by the Railway Recruitment Board for recruitment to the post of Grade-III technician at the workshop over the past few days.

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, Students Federation of India, a few members from the Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam and Makkal Paathukaapu Sangam also participated in the agitation that lasted nearly two hours. The agitation was led by CPI-M Ponmalai branch secretary Karthikeyan.

The agitators wanted the Centre and State government to provide employment to 90 % of candidates from Tamil Nadu in Central government offices in the State and 100 % in State government service. They also demanded the immediate withdrawal of a government order allowing candidates from other States in Tamil Nadu government service.