Stress on inter-disciplinary collaborative research for managing salt-affected soils

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 12, 2022 20:37 IST

The need for inter-disciplinary collaborative research at the national level for managing salt-affected soils was emphasised by speakers at the 27 th Biennial workshop of ICAR-AICRP (Indian Council of Agricultural Research - All India Coordinated Research Project) on Management of Salt Affected Soils

(SAS) and Use of Saline Water (USW) at the Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute (ADAC & RI), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, here, earlier this week.

The day-long programme organized jointly by ICAR-Central Soil Salinity and Research Institute (CSSRI), Karnal, was inaugurated by P.C.Sharma, Institute Director. Emphasising the need for research on problem soils and water which are increasing and posing threat to Agriculture in the current scenario of changing climate, Prof. Sharma said appreciable efforts were being taken by all the research centres in mapping the groundwater quality. The AICRP centres were playing an important role, he said.

P.Paramaguru, Dean, Horticulture College and Research Institute, Trichy, suggested suitable/tolerant fruit and tree varieties, saline tolerant root stocks and vegetable crops for problematic soils.

Presiding over, C.Vanniarajan, Dean, ADAC and RI, spoke about the need for nation-wide collaborative research for managing salt-affected soils.

Books and annual reports from various centres were released by the dignitaries on the occasion. The workshop was attended by 17 Scientists representing 10 AICRP centres from across the country.

