Stress on importance of voting

National Voters Day was observed with a rally and an awareness campaign in the city on Friday.

The rally was flagged off by S. Sivarasu, Collector, along with M. Dayanidhi, Assistant Commissioner, Ponmalai Zone. Over 100 students of Campion Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Seventh Day Adventist Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School took part in the rally which was taken out from Head Post Office to the Corporation office via St. John's Vestry School. The students carried placards on the importance of voting.

Speaking at the inauguration of the event, Mr. Sivarasu reminded the students of the importance of voting in a democracy and inclusion of names in electoral rolls. Students must ensure that their names were included in the voters’ list as soon as they turned 18 years old. The process of inclusion, change of address or other details were an easy process, he said.